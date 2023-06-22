YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Jun 22, 2023 / 04:32 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 22, 2023 / 04:32 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Fresco el viernes pero más cálido este fin de semana. La próxima semana los noventas vuelven.
