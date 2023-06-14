YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Jun 14, 2023 / 05:25 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 14, 2023 / 05:25 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Más calor este fin de semana, pero una brisa va a llegar aire más frío el domingo y el lunes.
