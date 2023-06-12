YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Jun 12, 2023 / 04:51 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 12, 2023 / 04:51 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Un poco más caliente cada día esta semana. Pero el día más calor de la semana va a estar solo un poco por encima del promedio.
