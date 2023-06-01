YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Jun 1, 2023 / 04:57 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 1, 2023 / 04:57 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Soleado y más cálido el viernes. El calor vuelve este fin de semana pero más nubes y una oportunidad de chubascos significan que temperaturas van a bajar en la próxima semana.
