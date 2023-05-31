YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: May 31, 2023 / 04:35 PM PDT
Updated: May 31, 2023 / 04:36 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Va a hacer sol. Cada día va a estar más cálido hasta los noventas vuelven este fin de semana pero estará más fresco en la próxima semana.
