by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: May 30, 2023 / 04:48 PM PDT
Updated: May 30, 2023 / 04:48 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Va a hacer más cálido cada día el resto de la semana. El verdadero calor vuelve este fin de semana.
