by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: May 15, 2023 / 04:56 PM PDT
Updated: May 15, 2023 / 04:56 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
La ola de calor continúa al menos hasta el empiezo de la próxima semana.
