by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: May 9, 2023 / 04:35 PM PDT
Updated: May 9, 2023 / 04:35 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Cielos más claros el resto de la semana. Este fin de semana va a hacer calor. ¡No olvides que este domingo es el día de la madre!
