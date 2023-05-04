YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: May 4, 2023 / 04:29 PM PDT
Updated: May 4, 2023 / 04:29 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Lluvias en el valle van a terminar esta noche pero continúan en las montañas. La semana que viene va a estar seco con más sol. 80 grados vuelve el jueves.
