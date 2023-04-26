YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Apr 26, 2023 / 05:43 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 26, 2023 / 05:43 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Temperaturas van a estar mucho por encima del promedio hasta este fin de semana. La brisa vuelve el domingo y el valle va a hacer mucho más frío en la semana que viene.
Today is Wayfair’s big Way Day sale. You can save big with these deals right now.
Whether your mom loves romance or true crime, audiobooks or paper, she’s bound to appreciate these bookish gifts this Mother’s Day.
BestReviews baby and kid expert Dr. Aimee Ketchum teaches us about healthy movement in early childhood and creative ways to get children moving on rainy days.