by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Apr 20, 2023 / 04:48 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 20, 2023 / 04:48 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Soleado y más cálido este fin de semana.
¡La semana que viene vamos a sentir nuestro primer día con 90 grados!
