by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Apr 12, 2023 / 05:07 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 12, 2023 / 05:07 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Una brisa continúa el jueves pero va a terminar este fin de semana. Va a hacer más cálido hasta la brisa vuelve en la semana que viene.
