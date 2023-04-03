YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Apr 3, 2023 / 05:26 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 3, 2023 / 05:26 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Los vientos fuertes van a terminar esta noche. Luego cada día se va a calentar. Domingo de Pascua va a estar por encima del promedio.
