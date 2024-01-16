FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Happy Tuesday! We have some rain showers in the forecast, so have your umbrellas ready to go! The models show there could be between .05″ to .80″ inches of showers across the region. It looks like people living in the northern part of the San Joaquin Valley could see more rain than those living in the South Valley. Those rain showers are expected to taper off in the early morning hours Wednesday.

We have some weather alerts for parts of the region.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for Mono County and a Winter Weather Advisory for Yosemite National Park outside of the Valley and Upper San Joaquin River Counties.

For the Wind Advisory, Southwest winds could get between 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH. The NWS said gusts may exceed 65 MPH for wind-prone locations, including the US-395 near Walker, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes. This alert is in effect at 7 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. The NWS said snow is expected above 7,000 feet and total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches. Winds could get as gusty as 50 MPH. Traveling could be difficult.

We have a ridge that could build up in California after those rain showers leave. This could bring some dense fog in our area later this week.

Those temperatures stay above the seasonal average this week.

We also have some disturbances in the forecast later this week. We could see some rain showers again later this week.

Stay dry!