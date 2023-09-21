YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Sep 21, 2023 / 04:53 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 21, 2023 / 04:53 PM PDT
AJ Fox has your forecast for the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
Thanks to Old Navy’s Halloween collection, you can look cute and match with your whole family — including the dog.
Amazon unveiled AI-powered Alexa updates and a whole line of new gadgets that will make your home smarter than ever before.
These cheap Halloween decorations will let you create the ultimate display without going over budget.