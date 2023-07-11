YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jul 11, 2023 / 04:36 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 11, 2023 / 04:36 PM PDT
AJ Fox has your forecast for the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
Amazon’s Prime Day is basically summer’s Black Friday with massive discounts, including the latest 4K TVs.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening now, and the deals are just getting better heading into the second day of the summer sale. Here are our favorites so far.
Find excellent deals on games now for Prime Day 2023.