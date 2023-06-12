YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jun 12, 2023 / 04:50 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 12, 2023 / 04:50 PM PDT
AJ Fox has your forecast for the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
With June being Pride Month, you may be looking for some books by LGBTQ+ authors to read. Enjoy these books by LGBTQ+ authors during Pride Month and beyond.
Fans of all ages are excited about the upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie. These newly released dolls from Mattel are upping the anticipation even more.
Do you know someone leaving for college this fall? Gift them with these useful dorm room gifts.