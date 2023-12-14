YourCentralValley.com
by: Reuben Contreras
Posted: Dec 14, 2023 / 07:28 AM PST
Updated: Dec 14, 2023 / 07:28 AM PST
If you tell Alexa to “Thank my driver,” your most recent Amazon delivery driver will get a $5 bonus at no charge to you.
