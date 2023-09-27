YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Sep 27, 2023 / 04:53 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 27, 2023 / 04:53 PM PDT
AJ Fox has your forecast for communities in the mountains and National Parks.
The “Coastal Grandma” style is officially out, and there’s a new elder-inspired trend ready to take its place: “Grandpa Chic.”
For easy and fun pumpkin carving, use a Dremel tool. When paired with the right engraving accessories and stencils, a Dremel simplifies the process.
This Halloween, you’ll find a wide variety of fun pet costumes for cats, dogs, bunnies and even reptiles.