Some clouds to start the week, but staying above normal. We will even see a brief return of the 90s later in the week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News after Sunday Night Football on 10/15/2023.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted:
Updated:
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted:
Updated:
Some clouds to start the week, but staying above normal. We will even see a brief return of the 90s later in the week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News after Sunday Night Football on 10/15/2023.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now