Clearing & warmer for the week. In fact, temperatures will be well above normal for the Big Fresno Fair.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News after Sunday Night Football on 10/1/2023.
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted:
Updated:
Clearing & warmer for the week. In fact, temperatures will be well above normal for the Big Fresno Fair.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News after Sunday Night Football on 10/1/2023.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now