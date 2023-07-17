YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jul 17, 2023 / 06:53 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 17, 2023 / 06:53 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Monday was the hottest day of the year, so far. The heat will diminish a little this week, but still triple digits through next week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 6:30 PM on 7/17/2023.
