Heat advisory continues Thursday, but it will be noticeably cooler this weekend.
Next week, the remnants of Hilary will give the Valley a decent chance of showers.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 6:00 PM on 8/16/2023.
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted:
Updated:
Heat advisory continues Thursday, but it will be noticeably cooler this weekend.
Next week, the remnants of Hilary will give the Valley a decent chance of showers.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 6:00 PM on 8/16/2023.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now