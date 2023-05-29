YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: May 29, 2023 / 06:23 PM PDT
Updated: May 29, 2023 / 06:23 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Some clouds for the valley along with mountain showers Tuesday.
Clearing skies Wednesday means warmer temperatures each day through the short work week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 6:00 PM on 5/29/2023.
