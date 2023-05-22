YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: May 22, 2023 / 06:31 PM PDT
Updated: May 22, 2023 / 06:31 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
The cooling begins on Tuesday, but really kicks in Wednesday. 80s will remain into early next week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 6:00 PM on 5/22/2023.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Looking to spruce up your patio on a budget? Check out these top Wayfair picks that you can snag for under $100.
One of the most heated debates in grilling is whether to use lump charcoal or briquettes because each has its benefits and drawbacks.
Patio workstations keep your gardening tools handy and organized in a single location.