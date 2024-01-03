Rain ends. Skies clear. But fog and low clouds will return.
More showers are also expected to return Saturday.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 1/3/2024.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
