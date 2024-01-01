HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Fog & low clouds again. Some clearing for Tuesday, but later that evening, the rain will return. Another round of showers will happen Saturday.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 1/1/2024.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
