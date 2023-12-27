North Valley sprinkles end tonight. Clearing and warmer for Thursday. Showers return this Saturday, but finish before New Year’s Eve.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 12/27/2023.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist


