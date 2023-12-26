Clouds and areas of fog tonight into Wednesday. Possible sprinkles Wednesday night from Fresno north. But heavier showers will arrive Saturday.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 12/26/2023.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
