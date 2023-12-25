More clouds and potential fog tonight. Sprinkles possible Wednesday night, but more likely on Saturday.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 12/25/2023.
Merry Christmas!
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted:
Updated:
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted:
Updated:
More clouds and potential fog tonight. Sprinkles possible Wednesday night, but more likely on Saturday.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 12/25/2023.
Merry Christmas!