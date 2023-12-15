Dry for the weekend. Possible record warmth Saturday. Increasing clouds Sunday, but showers return on Monday. The Valley will have rain every day next week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 12/15/2023.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
