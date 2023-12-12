One more night of a freeze warning for the Central Valley. Increasing clouds Thursday & Friday. Possible record warmth Saturday. On Sunday, the showers return to the Valley.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 12/12/2023.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
