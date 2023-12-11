Freeze warning continues through Wednesday morning. After that more clouds to finish the week. Next week, possible light showers.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 12/11/2023.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted:
Updated:
