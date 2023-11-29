Clouds moving in with isolated sprinkles possible. It’s more likely that there will be a couple inches of new snow above 6000 feet in the Sierra Nevada.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 11/29/2023.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted:
Updated:
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted:
Updated:
Clouds moving in with isolated sprinkles possible. It’s more likely that there will be a couple inches of new snow above 6000 feet in the Sierra Nevada.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 11/29/2023.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now