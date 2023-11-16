Clouds for Friday developing into showers late in the day. More rain on Saturday, but dry time returns Sunday and goes through Thanksgiving.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 11/16/2023.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted:
Updated:
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted:
Updated:
Clouds for Friday developing into showers late in the day. More rain on Saturday, but dry time returns Sunday and goes through Thanksgiving.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 11/16/2023.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now