Above normal through the weekend but much cooler next week.
And don’t forget to change those clocks this Saturday night.
The forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 11/2/2023.
(Yes, my birthday)
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted:
Updated:
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted:
Updated:
Above normal through the weekend but much cooler next week.
And don’t forget to change those clocks this Saturday night.
The forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 11/2/2023.
(Yes, my birthday)
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now