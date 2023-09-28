One more mild day before light showers return to the Central Valley. The Sierra Nevada has their first winter weather advisory of the season this weekend.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 9/28/2023.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted:
Updated:
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
