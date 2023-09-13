YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Sep 13, 2023 / 05:26 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 13, 2023 / 05:26 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
A couple more “above normal” days before the cool down arrives.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 9/13/2023.
And also welcome Karen Cruz-Orduña to the KSEE24 weather team.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Looking for a way to up your Halloween decor game? Upgrade your Halloween decorations this year by using these smart home gadgets.
Apple’s new iPhone 15 line has arrived, and with it, the use of USB-C cables to charge.
Gas-powered leaf blowers are convenient, but their fumes and noise make them less than ideal. Here are 10 alternatives to a gas-powered leaf blower.