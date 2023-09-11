YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Sep 11, 2023 / 05:37 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 11, 2023 / 05:37 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Plenty of sunshine this week. Still in the 90s. But next week will cool into the upper 80s.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 9/11/2023.
