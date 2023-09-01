YourCentralValley.com

by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Sep 1, 2023 / 05:25 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 1, 2023 / 05:25 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
The air quality warning continues for now. Labor Day Weekend will be WELL below normal. Isolated mountain showers will be possible. 90s will return in the middle of next week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 9/1/2023.
