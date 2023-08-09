YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Aug 9, 2023 / 05:46 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 9, 2023 / 05:46 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Increasing clouds Thursday with possible mountain showers.
Temperatures remain below normal for a few days.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 8/9/2023.
