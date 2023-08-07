YourCentralValley.com

by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Aug 7, 2023 / 05:24 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 7, 2023 / 05:24 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Cooling to below normal territory by midweek, but triple digits return early next week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 8/7/2023.
