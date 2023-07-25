YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jul 25, 2023 / 05:33 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 25, 2023 / 05:33 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Still hot, but not extreme. Slow, but steady cool down into next week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5 PM on 7/25/2023.
