YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jul 21, 2023 / 05:45 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 21, 2023 / 05:45 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Extreme heat this weekend, but closer to normal to start next week.
Temperatures will even cool to the mid 90s by the end of next week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 7/21/2023.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Your bathroom doesn’t have to be a dull, musty room. Transform your bathroom into a relaxing oasis with these gorgeous art pieces.
The “Barbie” movie premieres today. One accessory must-have is the Crocs collab, and it dropped just in time.
By snapping your phone into a waterproof case, you have access to all of its functions. You can capture breathtaking photos of all kinds of fish.