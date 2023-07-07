YourCentralValley.com

by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jul 7, 2023 / 05:40 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 7, 2023 / 05:40 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Cooler than normal this weekend and breezy at times.
Triple digits return next week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 7/7/2023.
