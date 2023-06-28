YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jun 28, 2023 / 05:32 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 28, 2023 / 05:32 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Extreme heat is on the way this weekend. An excessive heat warning has been issued for Friday through Sunday.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 6/28/2023.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Whether you’re looking to replace your water heater or upgrade to a new one, the lifespan of the unit matters.
The new Starbucks summer merch is the best way to enjoy one or all of the latest drinks on the menu.
Save now on electric razors during Prime Day 2023.