YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jun 22, 2023 / 05:31 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 22, 2023 / 05:31 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
One more day that is well below average before a warm up begins for the weekend. Next week, the Valley will return to the 90s and get very close to 100°.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 6/22/2023.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
It’s getting close to the Fourth of July, and that means deals are on their way. Check out the best deals you can find for the Fourth of July.
With all the hype regarding the upcoming “Barbie” movie, Bloomingdale’s has released a new line of Barbie-themed clothes for adults. Find out more here.
Prime Day is a great time to get electronics at significant savings. In particular, you’ll find a large number of previously released laptops on sale.