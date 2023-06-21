YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jun 21, 2023 / 05:41 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 21, 2023 / 05:41 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Slightly cooler for the first couple days of summer, but a warming trend this weekend will put us back into the low 90s by early next week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 news at 5:00 PM on 6/21/2023.
