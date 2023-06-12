YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jun 12, 2023 / 05:41 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 12, 2023 / 05:41 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Warming trend this week will put the Valley back into the 90s this week.
Be on the lookout for daily thunderstorms over the Sierra Nevada.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 6/12/2023.
