by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jun 7, 2023 / 05:32 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 7, 2023 / 05:32 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Clearing skies means warmer temperatures to finish the week. This weekend the clouds will return with a chance of showers and a slight cool down.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 6/7/2023.
